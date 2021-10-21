Earnings and Growth Analysis : Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Earnings results for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year ($7.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 13.70% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $9.21 per share. Honeywell International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Honeywell International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Honeywell International stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for HON. The average twelve-month price target for Honeywell International is $230.00 with a high price target of $253.00 and a low price target of $200.00.

Honeywell International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $230.00, Honeywell International has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $223.64. Honeywell International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honeywell International has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honeywell International is 52.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honeywell International will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.39% next year. This indicates that Honeywell International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

In the past three months, Honeywell International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,115,956.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by insiders. 75.66% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON



Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 13.70% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $9.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 31.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 31.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 16.78. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 8.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

