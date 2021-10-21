i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

i3 Verticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. i3 Verticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of i3 Verticals traded down -$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195857. Shares of i3 Verticals were trading at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $35.99. While on yearly highs and lows, i3 Verticals's today has traded high as $24.88 and has touched $24.02 on the downward trend.

i3 Verticals Earnings and What to expect:

i3 Verticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for i3 Verticals are expected to grow by 23.44% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.79 per share. i3 Verticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for i3 Verticals are expected to grow by 23.44% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of i3 Verticals is -72.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of i3 Verticals is -72.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. i3 Verticals has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. i3 Verticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.78 And 5 day price change is $0.29 (1.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 280,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.65 and 20 day price change is $0.35 (1.45%) and average 20 day moving volume is 212,590. 50 day moving average is $26.26 and 50 day price change is -$4.96 ( -16.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 154,014. 200 day moving average is $30.33 and 200 day price change is -$7.96 (-24.48%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 137,965.

Other owners latest trading in i3 Verticals :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 270,596 which equates to market value of $6.55M and appx 0.10% owners of i3 Verticals

On 10/4/2021 shares held by Confluence Investment Management LLC were 227,812 which equates to market value of $5.52M and appx 0.10% owners of i3 Verticals

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 45,663 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.00% owners of i3 Verticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 61.86% for i3 Verticals

