IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IM Cannabis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. IM Cannabis Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of IM Cannabis traded down -$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85849. Shares of IM Cannabis were trading at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.63. While on yearly highs and lows, IM Cannabis's today has traded high as $3.40 and has touched $3.22 on the downward trend.

IM Cannabis Earnings and What to expect:

IM Cannabis last issued its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IM Cannabis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.16 per share. IM Cannabis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for IM Cannabis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of IM Cannabis is -5.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.40 And 5 day price change is $0.02 (0.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 51,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.42 and 20 day price change is $0.26 (8.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 93,495. 50 day moving average is $3.52 and 50 day price change is -$1.69 ( -33.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 90,384. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in IM Cannabis :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL were 10,000 which equates to market value of $35K and appx 0.00% owners of IM Cannabis

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 34,305 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of IM Cannabis

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Black Maple Capital Management LP were 175,441 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.50% owners of IM Cannabis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 13.71% for IM Cannabis

