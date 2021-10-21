Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Imago BioSciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Imago BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Imago BioSciences traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190011. Shares of Imago BioSciences were trading at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Imago BioSciences’s today has traded high as $26.28 and has touched $24.01 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Imago BioSciences Earnings and What to expect:

Imago BioSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 18th, 2021. The reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $7.80. Imago BioSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Imago BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.60) per share. Imago BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Imago BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.60) per share.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.69 And 5 day price change is $2.80 (12.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 79,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.17 and 20 day price change is $6.21 (32.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 107,255. 50 day moving average is $22.79 and 50 day price change is $2.31 ( 10.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 157,606. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Imago BioSciences :

On Not Data Available shares held by Not Data Available were Not Data Available which equates to market value of Not Data Available and appx Not Data Available owners of Imago BioSciences

On Not Data Available shares held by Not Data Available were Not Data Available which equates to market value of Not Data Available and appx Not Data Available owners of Imago BioSciences

On Not Data Available shares held by Not Data Available were Not Data Available which equates to market value of Not Data Available and appx Not Data Available owners of Imago BioSciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Imago BioSciences

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING