Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Interpace Biosciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Interpace Biosciences Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong Sell.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences traded down -$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3823. Shares of Interpace Biosciences were trading at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.51. While on yearly highs and lows, Interpace Biosciences's today has traded high as $8.65 and has touched $8.55 on the downward trend.

Interpace Biosciences Earnings and What to expect:

Interpace Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Interpace Biosciences has generated ($7.26) earnings per share over the last year (($5.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Interpace Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($0.40) per share. Interpace Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Interpace Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($0.40) per share.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $8.64 And 5 day price change is $0.15 (1.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.70 and 20 day price change is -$0.35 (-3.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,950. 50 day moving average is $8.87 and 50 day price change is -$0.55 ( -5.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,112. 200 day moving average is $7.63 and 200 day price change is $5.17 (148.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 65,392.

Other owners latest trading in Interpace Biosciences :

On 5/17/2021 shares held by HRT Financial LP were 11,145 which equates to market value of $52K and appx 0.00% owners of Interpace Biosciences

On 2/16/2021 shares held by Squarepoint Ops LLC were 20,755 which equates to market value of $65K and appx 0.00% owners of Interpace Biosciences

On 11/16/2020 shares held by Squarepoint Ops LLC were 25,165 which equates to market value of $78K and appx 0.00% owners of Interpace Biosciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Interpace Biosciences

