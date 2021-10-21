Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Intra-Cellular Therapies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies traded down -$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399821. Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies were trading at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $44.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Intra-Cellular Therapies's today has traded high as $43.10 and has touched $41.22 on the downward trend.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Earnings and What to expect:

Intra-Cellular Therapies last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company earned $20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Its revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($3.23) earnings per share over the last year (($3.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.32) to ($2.62) per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.32) to ($2.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -13.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -13.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $40.75 And 5 day price change is $3.86 (10.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 448,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $38.42 and 20 day price change is $4.37 (11.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 380,695. 50 day moving average is $34.85 and 50 day price change is $12.64 ( 43.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 420,242. 200 day moving average is $35.76 and 200 day price change is $9.77 (30.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 515,391.

Other owners latest trading in Intra-Cellular Therapies :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 217,888 which equates to market value of $8.12M and appx 0.10% owners of Intra-Cellular Therapies

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 96,358 which equates to market value of $3.59M and appx 0.50% owners of Intra-Cellular Therapies

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 9,780 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.80% for Intra-Cellular Therapies

