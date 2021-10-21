Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $323.00

Intuitive Surgical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Intuitive Surgical stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $323.00. The analysts previously had $306.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded on tuesday, reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . On tuesday, Shares of Intuitive Surgical closed at . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day moving average is $293.03.Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, Intuitive Surgical today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend.

Intuitive Surgical Earnings and What to expect:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$332.48 And 5 day price change is $5.37 (1.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,740,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $332.80 and 20 day price change is -$11.45 (-3.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,695,215. 50 day moving average is $341.24 and 50 day price change is -$0.50 ( -0.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,575,716. 200 day moving average is $293.03 and 200 day price change is $63.02 (23.48%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,633,036.

Other owners latest trading in Intuitive Surgical :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Liberty One Investment Management LLC were 1,226 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.20% owners of Intuitive Surgical

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 44,418 which equates to market value of $44.16M and appx 0.10% owners of Intuitive Surgical

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 4,965 which equates to market value of $4.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Intuitive Surgical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.91% for Intuitive Surgical

