Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $370.00

Intuitive Surgical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Intuitive Surgical stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $370.00. The analysts previously had $350.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Intuitive Surgical Earnings and What to expect:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$332.62 And 5 day price change is $6.04 (1.85%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,772,149. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $332.83 and 20 day price change is -$10.78 (-3.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,703,217. 50 day moving average is $341.26 and 50 day price change is $0.17 ( 0.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,578,917. 200 day moving average is $293.03 and 200 day price change is $63.69 (23.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,633,836.

Other owners latest trading in Intuitive Surgical :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Liberty One Investment Management LLC were 1,226 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.20% owners of Intuitive Surgical

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 44,418 which equates to market value of $44.16M and appx 0.10% owners of Intuitive Surgical

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 4,965 which equates to market value of $4.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Intuitive Surgical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.91% for Intuitive Surgical

