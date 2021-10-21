Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Invitae stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Invitae Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Invitae traded down -$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 346993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2327104. Shares of Invitae were trading at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.Invitae has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $61.59. While on yearly highs and lows, Invitae’s today has traded high as $29.15 and has touched $28.34 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Invitae Earnings and What to expect:

Invitae last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.20. The firm earned $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae has generated ($2.78) earnings per share over the last year (($3.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($2.37) per share. Invitae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($2.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -8.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invitae has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $28.10 And 5 day price change is $1.09 (3.93%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,115,868. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.69 and 20 day price change is -$3.37 (-10.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,802,237. 50 day moving average is $28.57 and 50 day price change is $2.12 ( 7.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,609,415. 200 day moving average is $34.85 and 200 day price change is -$16.72 (-36.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,641,587.

Other owners latest trading in Invitae :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 14,000 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Invitae

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. were 84,700 which equates to market value of $2.41M and appx 0.70% owners of Invitae

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 8,479 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Invitae

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.56% for Invitae

