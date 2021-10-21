J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $201.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $201.00. The analysts previously had $154.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded on tuesday, reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . On tuesday, Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services closed at . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60.J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, J.B. Hunt Transport Services today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Earnings and What to expect:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$187.81 And 5 day price change is $21.57 (12.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 792,910. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $174.78 and 20 day price change is $24.42 (14.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 536,182. 50 day moving average is $174.66 and 50 day price change is $25.81 ( 15.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 502,353. 200 day moving average is $164.60 and 200 day price change is $54.86 (39.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 599,732.

Other owners latest trading in J.B. Hunt Transport Services :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 111,149 which equates to market value of $18.59M and appx 0.00% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 16,770 which equates to market value of $2.80M and appx 0.00% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 2,269 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.73% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services

