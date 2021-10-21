Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Kaiser Aluminum stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Kaiser Aluminum Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92968. Shares of Kaiser Aluminum were trading at $113.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36.Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $141.07. While on yearly highs and lows, Kaiser Aluminum’s today has traded high as $114.83 and has touched $110.31 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Kaiser Aluminum Earnings and What to expect:

Kaiser Aluminum last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.75. The business earned $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kaiser Aluminum has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaiser Aluminum are expected to grow by 103.35% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $8.50 per share. Kaiser Aluminum will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Kaiser Aluminum are expected to grow by 103.35% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $8.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is -154.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is -154.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kaiser Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $114.72 And 5 day price change is $3.02 (2.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 100,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $111.94 and 20 day price change is $6.21 (5.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 91,400. 50 day moving average is $117.10 and 50 day price change is -$12.66 ( -10.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 80,342. 200 day moving average is $117.36 and 200 day price change is $12.94 (12.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 109,604.

Other owners latest trading in Kaiser Aluminum :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 263,390 which equates to market value of $28.70M and appx 1.00% owners of Kaiser Aluminum

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 185,035 which equates to market value of $20.16M and appx 1.60% owners of Kaiser Aluminum

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 7,600 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Kaiser Aluminum

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.48% for Kaiser Aluminum

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING