Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Target Raised by Raymond James to $319.00

Kansas City Southern stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Kansas City Southern stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $319.00. The analysts previously had $316.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Kansas City Southern traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $301.07. 1056307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784651. On Wednesday, Shares of Kansas City Southern closed at $301.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day moving average is $264.44.Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.83 and a 12 month high of $315.39. While on yearly highs and lows, Kansas City Southern today has traded high as $301.47 and has touched $294.82 on the downward trend.

Kansas City Southern Earnings and What to expect:

Kansas City Southern last posted its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm earned $744 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Its revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.1. Earnings for Kansas City Southern are expected to grow by 18.89% in the coming year, from $8.84 to $10.51 per share. Kansas City Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Kansas City Southern is 228.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Kansas City Southern is 228.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Kansas City Southern has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$296.78 And 5 day price change is $14.39 (5.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 765,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $282.89 and 20 day price change is $31.14 (11.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 723,360. 50 day moving average is $285.33 and 50 day price change is $11.32 ( 3.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 919,196. 200 day moving average is $264.44 and 200 day price change is $97.02 (47.55%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,092,772.

Other owners latest trading in Kansas City Southern :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 56,718 which equates to market value of $15.35M and appx 0.10% owners of Kansas City Southern

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPM Growth Investors Inc. were 12,967 which equates to market value of $3.51M and appx 1.90% owners of Kansas City Southern

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 1,037 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Kansas City Southern

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.71% for Kansas City Southern

