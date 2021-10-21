Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kennedy-Wilson stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Kennedy-Wilson Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392121. Shares of Kennedy-Wilson were trading at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $22.97. While on yearly highs and lows, Kennedy-Wilson's today has traded high as $22.66 and has touched $22.37 on the downward trend.

Kennedy-Wilson Earnings and What to expect:

Kennedy-Wilson last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Its revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to decrease by -44.59% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $1.64 per share. Kennedy-Wilson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Kennedy-Wilson will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160706”.

Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to decrease by -44.59% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 8.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 8.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Kennedy-Wilson has a PEG Ratio of 0.79. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Kennedy-Wilson has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.57 And 5 day price change is $0.25 (1.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 317,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.90 and 20 day price change is $1.22 (5.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 328,500. 50 day moving average is $21.65 and 50 day price change is $1.57 ( 7.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 421,470. 200 day moving average is $20.13 and 200 day price change is $4.80 (27.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 427,222.

Other owners latest trading in Kennedy-Wilson :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 726,674 which equates to market value of $15.20M and appx 0.50% owners of Kennedy-Wilson

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Eii Capital Management Inc. were 12,443 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.10% owners of Kennedy-Wilson

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Denali Advisors LLC were 180,900 which equates to market value of $3.78M and appx 1.60% owners of Kennedy-Wilson

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.63% for Kennedy-Wilson

