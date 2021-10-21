Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Summit Insights to Hold

Lam Research stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Lam Research Downgraded by Summit Insights on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Lam Research traded down -$5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $565.50. 1693337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1335418. Shares of Lam Research were trading at $565.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $584.10 and its 200 day moving average is $593.90.Lam Research has a 12 month low of $564.06 and a 12 month high of $673.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Lam Research's today has traded high as $572.77 and has touched $564.06 on the downward trend.

Lam Research Earnings and What to expect:

Lam Research last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Its revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has generated $27.24 earnings per share over the last year ($26.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share.

The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 20.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 20.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 13.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $567.49 And 5 day price change is $21.09 (3.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,463,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $568.94 and 20 day price change is -$35.60 (-5.92%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,298,490. 50 day moving average is $584.10 and 50 day price change is -$51.67 ( -8.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,331,420. 200 day moving average is $593.90 and 200 day price change is $70.95 (0.1435) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,429,720.

Other owners latest trading in Lam Research :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Royal Fund Management LLC were 2,626 which equates to market value of $1.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Lam Research

On 10/20/2021 shares held by StoneX Group Inc. were 457 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Lam Research

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 1,331 which equates to market value of $0.76M and appx 0.20% owners of Lam Research

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.32% for Lam Research

