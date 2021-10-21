Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $700.00

Lam Research stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Lam Research stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $700.00. The analysts previously had $625.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Lam Research traded down -$18.51 on Wednesday, reaching $546.99. 863831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1334481. On Wednesday, Shares of Lam Research closed at $546.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.87 and its 200 day moving average is $594.15.Lam Research has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Lam Research today has traded high as $547.48 and has touched $535.01 on the downward trend.

Lam Research last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has generated $27.24 earnings per share over the last year ($26.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share.

Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 13.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

5 day Moving Average is $$563.30 And 5 day price change is -$20.93 (-3.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,158,904. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $565.67 and 20 day price change is -$65.56 (-10.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,244,956. 50 day moving average is $582.87 and 50 day price change is -$61.52 ( -10.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,296,904. 200 day moving average is $594.15 and 200 day price change is $50.51 (10.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,423,199.

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 1,513 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Lam Research

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 2,725 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.40% owners of Lam Research

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Royal Fund Management LLC were 2,626 which equates to market value of $1.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Lam Research

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.32% for Lam Research

