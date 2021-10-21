Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $81.00

Laredo Petroleum stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Laredo Petroleum stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $81.00. The analysts previously had $49.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 103395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865714. On Wednesday, Shares of Laredo Petroleum closed at $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. While on yearly highs and lows, Laredo Petroleum today has traded high as $74.25 and has touched $71.84 on the downward trend.

Laredo Petroleum Earnings and What to expect:

Laredo Petroleum last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum has generated $11.51 earnings per share over the last year (($51.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Laredo Petroleum are expected to grow by 113.98% in the coming year, from $12.66 to $27.09 per share. Laredo Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Laredo Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4653617”.

The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -1.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -1.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$74.08 And 5 day price change is -$4.89 (-6.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 787,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $82.72 and 20 day price change is -$3.33 (-4.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 842,495. 50 day moving average is $66.02 and 50 day price change is $24.95 ( 51.71%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 790,620. 200 day moving average is $50.69 and 200 day price change is $49.30 (206.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 662,726.

Other owners latest trading in Laredo Petroleum :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp were 12,850 which equates to market value of $1.04M and appx 0.20% owners of Laredo Petroleum

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 11,572 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Laredo Petroleum

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 3,926 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Laredo Petroleum

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.34% for Laredo Petroleum

