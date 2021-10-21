LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Barclays PLC to Underweight

LivePerson stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. LivePerson Downgraded by Barclays PLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underweight. The analysts previously had rating of Equal Weight.

Shares of LivePerson traded down -$2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452191. Shares of LivePerson were trading at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.LivePerson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $72.23. While on yearly highs and lows, LivePerson’s today has traded high as $59.64 and has touched $57.05 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

LivePerson Earnings and What to expect:

LivePerson last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business earned $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LivePerson are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.98) per share. LivePerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LivePerson will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724205”.

Earnings for LivePerson are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -40.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -40.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 15.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $58.74 And 5 day price change is -$1.18 (-2.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 368,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $59.91 and 20 day price change is -$10.64 (-15.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 488,590. 50 day moving average is $62.65 and 50 day price change is -$4.32 ( -7.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 430,524. 200 day moving average is $60.19 and 200 day price change is -$5.54 (-8.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 655,781.

Other owners latest trading in LivePerson :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 274,975 which equates to market value of $16.21M and appx 1.40% owners of LivePerson

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 25,881 which equates to market value of $1.53M and appx 0.00% owners of LivePerson

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 1,272,007 which equates to market value of $74.99M and appx 0.00% owners of LivePerson

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 99.33% for LivePerson

