Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Luminar Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Luminar Technologies Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Luminar Technologies traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2297991. Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $47.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Luminar Technologies’s today has traded high as $16.21 and has touched $15.49 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Luminar Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Luminar Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business earned $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Luminar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.49) per share. Luminar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.49) per share. Luminar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 34.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.75 And 5 day price change is $0.05 (0.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,588,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.74 and 20 day price change is -$0.79 (-4.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,160,340. 50 day moving average is $16.38 and 50 day price change is -$2.41 ( -13.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,924,676. 200 day moving average is $22.55 and 200 day price change is -$14.02 (-46.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,048,407.

Other owners latest trading in Luminar Technologies :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 1,497,851 which equates to market value of $23.37M and appx 1.90% owners of Luminar Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 16,812 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Luminar Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Polianta Ltd were 80,600 which equates to market value of $1.26M and appx 0.60% owners of Luminar Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 16.83% for Luminar Technologies

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING