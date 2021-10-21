Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $25.00. The analysts previously had $18.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 110878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2294853. On Wednesday, Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas closed at $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. While on yearly highs and lows, Magnolia Oil & Gas today has traded high as $20.87 and has touched $20.54 on the downward trend.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Earnings and What to expect:

Magnolia Oil & Gas last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.13 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Magnolia Oil & Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is 19.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is 19.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 6.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$20.55 And 5 day price change is $0.56 (2.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,153,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.09 and 20 day price change is $4.54 (27.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,636,465. 50 day moving average is $16.80 and 50 day price change is $6.41 ( 44.45%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,878,310. 200 day moving average is $13.37 and 200 day price change is $12.88 (162.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,016,036.

Other owners latest trading in Magnolia Oil & Gas :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 14,892 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Magnolia Oil & Gas

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Raymond James Trust N.A. were 10,268 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Magnolia Oil & Gas

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Viking Fund Management LLC were 55,000 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.30% owners of Magnolia Oil & Gas

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.56% for Magnolia Oil & Gas

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING