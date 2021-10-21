Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $18.00

Marathon Oil stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Marathon Oil stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $18.00. The analysts previously had $14.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Marathon Oil traded down -$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 1525385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20082265. On Wednesday, Shares of Marathon Oil closed at $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.84. While on yearly highs and lows, Marathon Oil today has traded high as $16.50 and has touched $16.28 on the downward trend.

Marathon Oil Earnings and What to expect:

Marathon Oil last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Oil has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to grow by 6.93% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.08 per share. Marathon Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Marathon Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Marathon Oil has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Marathon Oil has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$16.33 And 5 day price change is $0.70 (4.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 17,274,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.03 and 20 day price change is $4.47 (37.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 21,018,525. 50 day moving average is $13.01 and 50 day price change is $4.14 ( 33.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,690,764. 200 day moving average is $11.64 and 200 day price change is $9.04 (121.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 21,366,709.

Other owners latest trading in Marathon Oil :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 67,318 which equates to market value of $0.92M and appx 0.00% owners of Marathon Oil

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 14,899 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.10% owners of Marathon Oil

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 1,025,743 which equates to market value of $14.02M and appx 0.10% owners of Marathon Oil

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.85% for Marathon Oil

