Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $145.00

Marriott International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Marriott International stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $145.00. The analysts previously had $143.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Marriott International traded down -$1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $153.27. 2402898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2111827. On Wednesday, Shares of Marriott International closed at $153.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41.Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. While on yearly highs and lows, Marriott International today has traded high as $155.19 and has touched $152.65 on the downward trend.

Marriott International Earnings and What to expect:

Marriott International last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company earned $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Its revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.6. Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow by 81.66% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $5.25 per share. Marriott International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Marriott International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-2693 with passcode “MAR3Q21”.

The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 144.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 144.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. Marriott International has a P/B Ratio of 115.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$156.55 And 5 day price change is -$1.35 (-0.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,268,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $154.93 and 20 day price change is $8.87 (6.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,121,705. 50 day moving average is $143.93 and 50 day price change is $15.28 ( 11.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,951,156. 200 day moving average is $141.41 and 200 day price change is $27.18 (21.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,251,767.

Other owners latest trading in Marriott International :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 10,018 which equates to market value of $1.48M and appx 0.10% owners of Marriott International

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. were 49,230 which equates to market value of $7.29M and appx 0.60% owners of Marriott International

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 1,450 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Marriott International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 58.04% for Marriott International

