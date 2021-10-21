MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $126.00

MasTec stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MasTec stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $126.00. The analysts previously had $114.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MasTec traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. 13854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654320. On Wednesday, Shares of MasTec closed at $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.MasTec has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $122.33. While on yearly highs and lows, MasTec today has traded high as $87.86 and has touched $86.84 on the downward trend.

MasTec Earnings and What to expect:

MasTec last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for MasTec are expected to grow by 10.34% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.76 per share. MasTec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of MasTec is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.61. MasTec has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$86.75 And 5 day price change is $2.39 (2.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 384,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $87.37 and 20 day price change is $1.52 (1.77%) and average 20 day moving volume is 650,510. 50 day moving average is $89.52 and 50 day price change is -$5.90 ( -6.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 674,382. 200 day moving average is $96.08 and 200 day price change is $18.21 (26.30%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 811,910.

Other owners latest trading in MasTec :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 9,346 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.20% owners of MasTec

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 19,037 which equates to market value of $1.64M and appx 0.00% owners of MasTec

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 241,386 which equates to market value of $20.83M and appx 0.10% owners of MasTec

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.44% for MasTec

