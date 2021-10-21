Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Earnings results for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. MetroCity Bankshares has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for MetroCity Bankshares are expected to grow by 16.38% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.70 per share. MetroCity Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Dividend Strength: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MetroCity Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MetroCity Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.78% next year. This indicates that MetroCity Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

In the past three months, MetroCity Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.72% of the stock of MetroCity Bankshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.56% of the stock of MetroCity Bankshares is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 12.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 12.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. MetroCity Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

