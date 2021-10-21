Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $375.00

Microsoft stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Microsoft stock Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $375.00. The analysts previously had $345.00 target price. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Microsoft traded on tuesday, reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . On tuesday, Shares of Microsoft closed at . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average is $262.55.Microsoft has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, Microsoft today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend.

Microsoft Earnings and What to expect:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$306.09 And 5 day price change is $11.66 (3.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 19,555,076. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $295.01 and 20 day price change is $9.39 (3.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 23,503,959. 50 day moving average is $297.09 and 50 day price change is $21.53 ( 7.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,794,301. 200 day moving average is $262.55 and 200 day price change is $90.07 (41.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 25,766,635.

Other owners latest trading in Microsoft :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Zhang Financial LLC were 14,719 which equates to market value of $4.15M and appx 1.00% owners of Microsoft

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.17% for Microsoft

