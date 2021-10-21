Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Raised by Wedbush to $375.00

Microsoft stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Microsoft stock Target Raised by Wedbush on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $375.00. The analysts previously had $350.00 target price. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Microsoft traded down -$1.10 on tuesday, reaching $307.13. 6926580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24734195. On tuesday, Shares of Microsoft closed at $307.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.11 and its 200 day moving average is $262.55.Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $309.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Microsoft today has traded high as $309.70 and has touched $306.98 on the downward trend.

Microsoft Earnings and What to expect:

State Street last issued its earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Its revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. State Street has generated $6.70 earnings per share over the last year ($6.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $7.42 to $8.43 per share.

Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $7.42 to $8.43 per share. The P/E ratio of State Street is 15.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.14. The P/E ratio of State Street is 15.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. State Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. State Street has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$306.25 And 5 day price change is $12.44 (4.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 19,444,889. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $295.05 and 20 day price change is $10.17 (3.41%) and average 20 day moving volume is 23,476,412. 50 day moving average is $297.11 and 50 day price change is $22.31 ( 7.79%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,783,283. 200 day moving average is $262.55 and 200 day price change is $90.85 (41.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 25,763,879.

Other owners latest trading in Microsoft :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Zhang Financial LLC were 14,719 which equates to market value of $4.15M and appx 1.00% owners of Microsoft

On 10/20/2021 shares held by E&G Advisors LP were 13,250 which equates to market value of $3.74M and appx 1.00% owners of Microsoft

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Essex Savings Bank were 24,988 which equates to market value of $7.54M and appx 2.70% owners of Microsoft

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.17% for Microsoft

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING