MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $101.00

MSC Industrial Direct stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MSC Industrial Direct stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $101.00. The analysts previously had $98.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 29404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350145. On Wednesday, Shares of MSC Industrial Direct closed at $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.23. While on yearly highs and lows, MSC Industrial Direct today has traded high as $85.12 and has touched $83.93 on the downward trend.

MSC Industrial Direct Earnings and What to expect:

MSC Industrial Direct last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Its revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. MSC Industrial Direct has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Earnings for MSC Industrial Direct are expected to grow by 12.47% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $5.41 per share. MSC Industrial Direct has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 23.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 23.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$84.88 And 5 day price change is $0.85 (1.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 320,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $82.88 and 20 day price change is $3.84 (4.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 327,095. 50 day moving average is $82.79 and 50 day price change is -$1.48 ( -1.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 302,192. 200 day moving average is $87.00 and 200 day price change is $1.54 (1.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 372,718.

Other owners latest trading in MSC Industrial Direct :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 473,199 which equates to market value of $37.95M and appx 1.30% owners of MSC Industrial Direct

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Ridgewood Investments LLC were 13,820 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.80% owners of MSC Industrial Direct

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC were 13,624 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.30% owners of MSC Industrial Direct

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.18% for MSC Industrial Direct

