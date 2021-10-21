M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $170.00

M&T Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. M&T Bank stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $170.00. The analysts previously had $150.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of M&T Bank traded down -$1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $159.01. 141615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919188. On Wednesday, Shares of M&T Bank closed at $159.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93.M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. While on yearly highs and lows, M&T Bank today has traded high as $160.64 and has touched $158.54 on the downward trend.

M&T Bank Earnings and What to expect:

M&T Bank last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year ($13.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to decrease by -8.52% in the coming year, from $13.50 to $12.35 per share.

Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to decrease by -8.52% in the coming year, from $13.50 to $12.35 per share. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 12.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 12.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. M&T Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$153.01 And 5 day price change is $11.18 (7.49%) with average volume for 5 day average is 895,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $151.31 and 20 day price change is $23.91 (17.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 942,335. 50 day moving average is $143.34 and 50 day price change is $20.40 ( 14.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 884,982. 200 day moving average is $147.93 and 200 day price change is $31.92 (24.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 907,925.

Other owners latest trading in M&T Bank :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 3,520 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of M&T Bank

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC were 4,598 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.30% owners of M&T Bank

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 81,108 which equates to market value of $12.11M and appx 0.00% owners of M&T Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.09% for M&T Bank

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING