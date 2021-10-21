Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $100.00

Activision Blizzard stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $100.00. The analysts previously had $105.00 target price. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 2105528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8182836. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $78.23 and has touched $76.72 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Activision Blizzard last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year ($3.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 17.00% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $4.06 per share. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Activision Blizzard will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 17.00% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 23.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 23.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. Activision Blizzard has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Activision Blizzard has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:ATVI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$77.04 And 5 day price change is $1.03 (1.35%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,224,850. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $76.70 and 20 day price change is $2.47 (3.31%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,849,232. 50 day moving average is $78.85 and 50 day price change is -$7.86 ( -9.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,825,961. 200 day moving average is $89.67 and 200 day price change is -$10.86 (-12.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,611,028.

Other owners latest trading in Activision Blizzard :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 9,267 which equates to market value of $0.72M and appx 0.10% owners of Activision Blizzard

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 3,641 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Activision Blizzard

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 44,318 which equates to market value of $3.37M and appx 1.00% owners of Activision Blizzard

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.19% for Activision Blizzard

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING