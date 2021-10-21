Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $295.00

Biogen stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $295.00. The analysts previously had $325.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $271.36. 631515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1090004. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $271.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.24 and its 200 day moving average is $299.85. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $271.91 and has touched $266.29 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Biogen last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has generated $33.70 earnings per share over the last year ($12.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Earnings for Biogen are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $18.67 to $20.83 per share. Biogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Biogen has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Biogen has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:BIIB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$271.14 And 5 day price change is -$15.17 (-5.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,400,226. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $281.32 and 20 day price change is -$23.11 (-7.88%) and average 20 day moving volume is 930,777. 50 day moving average is $307.24 and 50 day price change is -$68.96 ( -20.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 973,337. 200 day moving average is $299.85 and 200 day price change is $22.34 (9.02%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,397,302.

Other owners latest trading in Biogen :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 2,175 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Biogen

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 4,600 which equates to market value of $1.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Biogen

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. were 1,141 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.20% owners of Biogen

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.18% for Biogen

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING