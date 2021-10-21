Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. to $11.00

Galera Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $11.00. The analysts previously had $21.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 416.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 1640753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1242066. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $15.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $2.07 and has touched $2.00 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Galera Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.11. Galera Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year (($3.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Galera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to ($2.13) per share. Galera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Galera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Galera Therapeutics is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galera Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:GRTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$4.32 And 5 day price change is -$5.84 (-74.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,256,755. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.07 and 20 day price change is -$5.83 (-74.17%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,880,029. 50 day moving average is $7.63 and 50 day price change is -$6.40 ( -75.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 792,951. 200 day moving average is $9.00 and 200 day price change is -$8.33 (-80.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 430,980.

Other owners latest trading in Galera Therapeutics :

On 9/22/2021 shares held by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd were 613,223 which equates to market value of $6.03M and appx 1.90% owners of Galera Therapeutics

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 116,508 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Galera Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 5,901 which equates to market value of $57K and appx 0.00% owners of Galera Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.45% for Galera Therapeutics

