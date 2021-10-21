Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $20.00

Healthcare Services Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $20.00. The analysts previously had $29.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 832532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1433981. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.18 and its 200 day moving average is 28.77. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $35.80. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $21.08 and has touched $19.85 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Healthcare Services Group last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business earned $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Healthcare Services Group are expected to grow by 4.46% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.17 per share. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 17.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 17.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.34. Healthcare Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:HCSG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.98 And 5 day price change is -2.41 (-10.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,421,408. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 24.02 and 20 day price change is -4.07 (-16.33%) and average 20 day moving volume is 913,147. 50 day moving average is 25.18 and 50 day price change is -5.93 ( -22.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,068,693. 200 day moving average is 28.77 and 200 day price change is -9.34 (-30.94%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 674,974.

Other owners latest trading in Healthcare Services Group :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 55,048 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Healthcare Services Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 114,936 which equates to market value of $2.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Healthcare Services Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 14,261 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Healthcare Services Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Healthcare Services Group

