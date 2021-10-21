Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Lowered by Mizuho to $700.00

Lam Research stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $700.00. The analysts previously had $725.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $552.99. 1903964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1334481. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $552.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.80 and its 200 day moving average is $594.14. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $554.83 and has touched $535.01 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Lam Research last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has generated $27.24 earnings per share over the last year ($26.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share. Lam Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 20.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 20.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 13.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$562.60 And 5 day price change is -$24.41 (-4.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,350,096. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $565.49 and 20 day price change is -$69.04 (-11.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,292,754. 50 day moving average is $582.80 and 50 day price change is -$65.00 ( -10.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,316,024. 200 day moving average is $594.14 and 200 day price change is $47.03 (9.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,427,978.

Other owners latest trading in Lam Research :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 1,513 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Lam Research

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 2,725 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.40% owners of Lam Research

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Royal Fund Management LLC were 2,626 which equates to market value of $1.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Lam Research

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.32% for Lam Research

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING