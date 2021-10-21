Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Lowered by Mizuho to $25.00

Marqeta stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $25.00. The analysts previously had $29.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 1795192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2646655. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is N/A. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $32.75. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $27.42 and has touched $26.11 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Marqeta last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm earned $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Marqeta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Marqeta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.67) per share. Marqeta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Marqeta will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

(NASDAQ:MQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$24.82 And 5 day price change is $3.77 (16.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,304,221. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.07 and 20 day price change is -$0.63 (-2.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,837,775. 50 day moving average is $25.19 and 50 day price change is -$3.58 ( -11.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,286,228. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Marqeta :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 1,250,000 which equates to market value of $27.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Marqeta

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC were 499,996 which equates to market value of $14.04M and appx 0.10% owners of Marqeta

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 16,469 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Marqeta

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 19.55% for Marqeta

