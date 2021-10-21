Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. to $384.00

Microsoft stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $384.00. The analysts previously had $411.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $308.99. 6330893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24783870. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $308.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day moving average is $263.03. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $309.70. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $309.38 and has touched $306.36 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Microsoft last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has generated $7.97 earnings per share over the last year ($8.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $8.61 to $9.74 per share. Microsoft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Microsoft will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 38.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 38.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Microsoft has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microsoft has a P/B Ratio of 16.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$307.07 And 5 day price change is $5.46 (1.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 16,984,867. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $295.41 and 20 day price change is $8.65 (2.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 23,294,322. 50 day moving average is $297.51 and 50 day price change is $21.26 ( 7.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,803,420. 200 day moving average is $263.03 and 200 day price change is $95.96 (45.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 25,659,041.

Other owners latest trading in Microsoft :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 56,218 which equates to market value of $15.85M and appx 1.20% owners of Microsoft

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Oak Asset Management LLC were 7,250 which equates to market value of $2.23M and appx 0.90% owners of Microsoft

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 187,255 which equates to market value of $52.78M and appx 0.90% owners of Microsoft

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.17% for Microsoft

