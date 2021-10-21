TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Lowered by Mizuho to $20.00

TCR2 Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $20.00. The analysts previously had $51.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 533258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1079882. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $35.86. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $7.00 and has touched $6.75 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

TCR2 Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. TCR2 Therapeutics has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TCR2 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.89) per share. TCR2 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TCR2 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.89) per share. The P/E ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TCR2 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:TCRR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$7.59 And 5 day price change is -$1.38 (-16.71%) with average volume for 5 day average is 993,929. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.09 and 20 day price change is -$2.11 (-23.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 802,102. 50 day moving average is $12.30 and 50 day price change is -$7.07 ( -50.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 799,787. 200 day moving average is $19.35 and 200 day price change is -$22.53 (-76.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 519,207.

Other owners latest trading in TCR2 Therapeutics :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 56,990 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 156,580 which equates to market value of $2.57M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 65,645 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.77% for TCR2 Therapeutics

