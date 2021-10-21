How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Earnings results for National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $87.12 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. National Presto Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

like National Presto Industries stock more than the stock of other Multi-Sector Conglomerates companies. 69.78% of gave National Presto Industries an outperform vote while multi-sector conglomerates companies recieve an average of 67.28% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Presto Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

In the past three months, National Presto Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.20% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.17% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK



The P/E ratio of National Presto Industries is 13.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of National Presto Industries is 13.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 16.78. National Presto Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here