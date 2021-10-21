Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $675.00

Netflix stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Netflix stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $675.00. The analysts previously had $625.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Netflix traded on tuesday, reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . On tuesday, Shares of Netflix closed at . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.01 and its 200 day moving average is $537.72.Netflix has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, Netflix today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend.

Netflix Earnings and What to expect:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$634.05 And 5 day price change is $1.46 (0.23%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,977,406. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $618.92 and 20 day price change is $40.57 (6.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,392,821. 50 day moving average is $586.01 and 50 day price change is $115.38 ( 22.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,719,933. 200 day moving average is $537.72 and 200 day price change is $110.42 (21.20%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,096,789.

Other owners latest trading in Netflix :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Regis Management CO LLC were 53,259 which equates to market value of $32.51M and appx 5.60% owners of Netflix

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Zhang Financial LLC were 1,416 which equates to market value of $0.86M and appx 0.20% owners of Netflix

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Essex Savings Bank were 913 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.20% owners of Netflix

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.51% for Netflix

