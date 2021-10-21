Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $111.00

Northern Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Northern Trust stock Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $111.00. The analysts previously had $108.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Northern Trust traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 1641281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820547. On Wednesday, Shares of Northern Trust closed at $125.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57.Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66. While on yearly highs and lows, Northern Trust today has traded high as $125.66 and has touched $121.15 on the downward trend.

Northern Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Northern Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year ($5.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share.

Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 21.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 21.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$121.76 And 5 day price change is $9.65 (8.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,198,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $114.22 and 20 day price change is $19.08 (17.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 838,660. 50 day moving average is $114.34 and 50 day price change is $9.84 ( 8.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 745,544. 200 day moving average is $109.57 and 200 day price change is $33.70 (36.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 861,156.

Other owners latest trading in Northern Trust :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Reinhart Partners Inc. were 109,490 which equates to market value of $11.80M and appx 0.60% owners of Northern Trust

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Coho Partners Ltd. were 239,507 which equates to market value of $25.82M and appx 0.40% owners of Northern Trust

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 13,358 which equates to market value of $1.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Northern Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.98% for Northern Trust

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING