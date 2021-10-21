Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Earnings results for Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Norwood Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Dividend Strength: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Norwood Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

In the past three months, Norwood Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $135,866.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Norwood Financial is held by insiders. Only 13.19% of the stock of Norwood Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Norwood Financial is 9.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Norwood Financial is 9.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Norwood Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

