The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Lowered by KeyCorp to $465.00

The Cooper Companies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by KeyCorp on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $465.00. The analysts previously had $476.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $411.44. 50558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262200. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $411.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.79 and its 200 day moving average is $400.86. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $416.22 and has touched $410.12 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

The Cooper Companies last announced its earnings data on September 1st, 2021. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business earned $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Cooper Companies has generated $9.64 earnings per share over the last year ($58.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for The Cooper Companies are expected to grow by 10.06% in the coming year, from $13.32 to $14.66 per share. The Cooper Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 7.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 7.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.60. The Cooper Companies has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Cooper Companies has a P/B Ratio of 5.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:COO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$403.85 And 5 day price change is $10.16 (2.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 201,273. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $411.93 and 20 day price change is -$27.88 (-6.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 232,513. 50 day moving average is $430.79 and 50 day price change is $3.26 ( 0.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 271,617. 200 day moving average is $400.86 and 200 day price change is $45.15 (12.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 270,491.

Other owners latest trading in The Cooper Companies :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 115,303 which equates to market value of $47.66M and appx 1.60% owners of The Cooper Companies

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 30,286 which equates to market value of $12.52M and appx 0.00% owners of The Cooper Companies

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 10,127 which equates to market value of $4.19M and appx 0.00% owners of The Cooper Companies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.08% for The Cooper Companies

