International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $172.00

International Business Machines stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $172.00. The analysts previously had $176.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. 14755078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4333883. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $130.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $133.72 and has touched $130.07 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

International Business Machines last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has generated $8.67 earnings per share over the last year ($5.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Earnings for International Business Machines are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $11.85 per share. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 22.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 22.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. International Business Machines has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Business Machines has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:IBM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$140.52 And 5 day price change is -$11.60 (-8.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,670,855. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $140.96 and 20 day price change is -$4.94 (-3.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,769,664. 50 day moving average is $139.54 and 50 day price change is -$10.34 ( -7.28%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,812,956. 200 day moving average is $136.72 and 200 day price change is $2.50 (1.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,145,676.

Other owners latest trading in International Business Machines :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 9,098 which equates to market value of $1.26M and appx 0.10% owners of International Business Machines

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 31,155 which equates to market value of $4.32M and appx 0.10% owners of International Business Machines

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Bridgeworth LLC were 2,623 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.10% owners of International Business Machines

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.24% for International Business Machines

