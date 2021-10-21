Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $71.00

Kellogg stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $71.00. The analysts previously had $74.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 478807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1972670. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $61.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $62.16 and has touched $61.61 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Kellogg last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm earned $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 3.16% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.24 per share. Kellogg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Kellogg will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 3.16% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 16.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 16.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.93. Kellogg has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kellogg has a P/B Ratio of 5.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:K) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$61.75 And 5 day price change is -$0.18 (-0.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,531,037. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $63.07 and 20 day price change is -$1.17 (-1.85%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,869,344. 50 day moving average is $63.62 and 50 day price change is -$2.48 ( -3.85%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,978,712. 200 day moving average is $62.75 and 200 day price change is $0.66 (1.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,640,353.

Other owners latest trading in Kellogg :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 17,325 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Kellogg

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Royal Fund Management LLC were 43,672 which equates to market value of $2.79M and appx 0.40% owners of Kellogg

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 15,618 which equates to market value of $1M and appx 0.10% owners of Kellogg

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.39% for Kellogg

