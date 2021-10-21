Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. to $58.50

Las Vegas Sands stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $58.50. The analysts previously had $61.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 5900397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11739047. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $38.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.77. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $39.48 and has touched $38.34 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Las Vegas Sands last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business earned $857 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Its revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Las Vegas Sands has generated ($2.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Las Vegas Sands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to $1.85 per share. Las Vegas Sands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Las Vegas Sands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Las Vegas Sands is -22.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Las Vegas Sands has a P/B Ratio of 8.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:LVS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$39.70 And 5 day price change is -$1.83 (-4.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,122,797. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $38.40 and 20 day price change is $1.26 (3.38%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,157,264. 50 day moving average is $39.75 and 50 day price change is -$2.45 ( -5.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,614,202. 200 day moving average is $51.80 and 200 day price change is -$20.00 (-34.16%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,712,994.

Other owners latest trading in Las Vegas Sands :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Chiron Capital Management LLC were 6,150 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.20% owners of Las Vegas Sands

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 5,838 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Las Vegas Sands

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 35,422 which equates to market value of $1.40M and appx 0.40% owners of Las Vegas Sands

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 36.81% for Las Vegas Sands

