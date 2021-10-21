Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $33.00

Nomad Foods stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $33.00. The analysts previously had $35.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 433532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643885. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $28.28 and has touched $27.25 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Nomad Foods last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 10.93% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.03 per share. Nomad Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Nomad Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:NOMD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$27.34 And 5 day price change is $0.42 (1.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 503,246. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.84 and 20 day price change is -$0.12 (-0.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 552,916. 50 day moving average is $27.32 and 50 day price change is $0.73 ( 2.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 578,113. 200 day moving average is $27.55 and 200 day price change is $2.93 (11.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 741,535.

Other owners latest trading in Nomad Foods :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. were 89,715 which equates to market value of $2.47M and appx 0.20% owners of Nomad Foods

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 47,975 which equates to market value of $1.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Nomad Foods

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 731,967 which equates to market value of $20.17M and appx 0.10% owners of Nomad Foods

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.96% for Nomad Foods

