RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $360.00

RingCentral stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $360.00. The analysts previously had $450.00 target price. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $251.12. 219082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1320373. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $251.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average is $294.71. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $252.08 and has touched $244.23 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

RingCentral last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RingCentral are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.99) per share. RingCentral has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021.

Earnings for RingCentral are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of RingCentral is -166.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RingCentral is -166.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RingCentral has a P/B Ratio of 71.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:RNG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$241.97 And 5 day price change is $10.56 (4.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 873,137. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $226.67 and 20 day price change is $24.47 (10.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,177,529. 50 day moving average is $235.45 and 50 day price change is -$4.19 ( -1.66%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,149,754. 200 day moving average is $294.71 and 200 day price change is -$125.06 (-33.55%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,054,296.

Other owners latest trading in RingCentral :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,417 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of RingCentral

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 2,676 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of RingCentral

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 358 which equates to market value of $78K and appx 0.00% owners of RingCentral

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.31% for RingCentral

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING