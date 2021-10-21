Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Lowered by Barclays PLC to $325.00

Square stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Barclays PLC on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $325.00. The analysts previously had $345.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $262.15. 2218200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6696489. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $262.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average is $241.50. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $262.61 and has touched $253.60 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Square last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Square has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.4. Earnings for Square are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.08 per share. Square has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Square will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Square are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Square is 223.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Square is 223.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Square has a PEG Ratio of 10.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Square has a P/B Ratio of 43.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:SQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$253.74 And 5 day price change is $10.32 (4.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,489,365. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $244.80 and 20 day price change is -$8.99 (-3.37%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,826,411. 50 day moving average is $254.44 and 50 day price change is -$13.36 ( -4.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,076,039. 200 day moving average is $241.50 and 200 day price change is $30.84 (13.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 9,078,049.

Other owners latest trading in Square :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Arrow Financial Corp were 1,089 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Square

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 23,076 which equates to market value of $5.54M and appx 0.10% owners of Square

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 1,381 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Square

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.65% for Square

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING