Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Lowered by KeyCorp to $50.00

Squarespace stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by KeyCorp on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $50.00. The analysts previously had $60.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 98609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290669. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $39.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is N/A. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $41.00 and has touched $39.42 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Squarespace last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $3.07. The firm earned $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Squarespace has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Squarespace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to $0.23 per share. Squarespace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021.

Earnings for Squarespace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to $0.23 per share.

(NYSE:SQSP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$39.22 And 5 day price change is $3.65 (9.98%) with average volume for 5 day average is 173,639. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.73 and 20 day price change is -$2.78 (-6.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 201,755. 50 day moving average is $42.03 and 50 day price change is -$2.56 ( -5.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 240,524. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Squarespace :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 810 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of Squarespace

On 9/29/2021 shares held by Spruce House Investment Management LLC were 73,078 which equates to market value of $4.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Squarespace

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 13,599 which equates to market value of $0.81M and appx 0.10% owners of Squarespace

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 37.13% for Squarespace

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING