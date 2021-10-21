Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $56.00

Verizon Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $56.00. The analysts previously had $58.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 7470694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20501706. On Wednesday, Shares of closed at $53.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $53.93 and has touched $53.27 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Verizon Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Its revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($4.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Verizon Communications are expected to grow by 1.32% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.38 per share. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Verizon Communications has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verizon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:VZ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$52.73 And 5 day price change is $1.60 (3.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 19,774,404. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.34 and 20 day price change is -$0.90 (-1.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 20,889,635. 50 day moving average is $54.29 and 50 day price change is -$2.05 ( -3.69%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,324,207. 200 day moving average is $56.08 and 200 day price change is -$5.77 (-9.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 17,672,549.

Other owners latest trading in Verizon Communications :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 50,361 which equates to market value of $2.72M and appx 0.20% owners of Verizon Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 364,929 which equates to market value of $19.68M and appx 0.30% owners of Verizon Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Bridgeworth LLC were 9,697 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.10% owners of Verizon Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.65% for Verizon Communications

