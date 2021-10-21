O (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $700.00

O stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. O stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $700.00. The analysts previously had $670.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

The firm's 50 day moving average is $605.92 and its 200 day moving average is $542.09.

O Earnings and What to expect:

O (NASDAQ:ORLY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$635.74 And 5 day price change is $35.66 (5.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 303,625. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $618.81 and 20 day price change is $27.74 (4.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 371,256. 50 day moving average is $605.92 and 50 day price change is $47.35 ( 7.88%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 397,257. 200 day moving average is $542.09 and 200 day price change is $196.72 (43.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 498,455.

Other owners latest trading in O :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 165,071 which equates to market value of $100.87M and appx 0.20% owners of O

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 4,504 which equates to market value of $2.75M and appx 0.00% owners of O

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 260 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of O

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.53% for O

