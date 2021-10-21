Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $150.00

Oasis Petroleum stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Oasis Petroleum stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $150.00. The analysts previously had $136.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum traded down -$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. 4376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300195. On Wednesday, Shares of Oasis Petroleum closed at $109.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $109.44. While on yearly highs and lows, Oasis Petroleum today has traded high as $109.18 and has touched $107.78 on the downward trend.

Oasis Petroleum Earnings and What to expect:

Oasis Petroleum last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Oasis Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oasis Petroleum are expected to grow by 64.79% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $17.83 per share. Oasis Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Oasis Petroleum are expected to grow by 64.79% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $17.83 per share.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$107.65 And 5 day price change is $5.12 (4.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 225,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $102.72 and 20 day price change is $14.79 (15.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 223,605. 50 day moving average is $94.69 and 50 day price change is $18.65 ( 20.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 248,968. 200 day moving average is $77.79 and 200 day price change is $69.89 (177.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 270,981.

Other owners latest trading in Oasis Petroleum :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 458,290 which equates to market value of $45.56M and appx 1.50% owners of Oasis Petroleum

On 10/20/2021 shares held by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC were 9,192 which equates to market value of $0.91M and appx 0.50% owners of Oasis Petroleum

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Delta Capital Management LLC were 2,890 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.20% owners of Oasis Petroleum

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.19% for Oasis Petroleum

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING